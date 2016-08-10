RF Carlos Beltran returned to the lineup. He left Saturday's game with a bruised left quadriceps and pinch-hit Sunday and Monday.

RF Carlos Beltran returned to the lineup and went 1-for-4 with a run-scoring single on a seven-pitch at-bat in the Rangers' four-run eighth inning on Tuesday. Beltran left Saturday's game with a bruised left quadriceps, the result of a play at the plate in the seventh, and pinch-hit Sunday and Monday.

LHP A.J. Griffin made his first start against the Rockies and pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs, seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts. He pitched less than five innings for the third time this sesaon, the last being June 25 against Boston when he worked 4 1/3 innings.

DH Prince Fielder will announce his retirement at a press conference the Rangers called for 4 p.m. CT Wednesday. Fielder, 32, hasn't played since July 19 and underwent season-ending neck surgery July 29, his second neck operation in two years. In 89 games this season, Fielder hit .212 with eight homers and 44 RBIs. A six-time All-Star, Fielder batted .283 with an .887 OPS in all or parts of 12 seasons with 319 home runs.

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 with a game-tying two-run double in the eighth inning on Tuesday. In 65 career games at Coors Field, Beltre is batting .400 (102-for-255) with 19 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 69 RBIs and 49 runs scored. He has the highest average at Coors Field among all players with at least 200 at-bats there.