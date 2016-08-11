OF Ryan Rua was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock Wednesday.

OF Ryan Rua was demoted to Triple-A Round Rock as the Rangers' crowded outfield increased one with the callup of Drew Stubbs and the recent return of Shin-Soo Choo and promotion of Delino DeShields, not to mention the trade for Carlos Beltran. Rua was hitting .266, but .219 in his last 30 games. "We feel like this is an opportunity for us to send Ryan back and get some consistent at-bats, get going again," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "We feel like he's going to be a contributor for us in the future."

INF Kyle Kubitza, at Triple-A Round Rock since being acquired in June from the Los Angeles Angels, was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room for OF Drew Stubbs. Kubitza was hitting .220 with two home runs and 34 RBIs at Round Rock and Triple-A Salt Lake.

RHP Tanner Scheppers (60-day DL) saw his first action in 2016. Scheppers, out all season recovering from surgery on his left knee, reported no issues in the immediate aftermath. He will be re-evaluated on Thursday and will throw another live batting practice session in the near future, Texas manager Jeff Banister said.

RHP Colby Lewis (60-day DL) threw off the mound for the first time since being diagnosed with an oblique strain with no apparent issues. The Rangers are confident the 37-year-old, who is 6-1 with a 3.21 ERA, will rejoin the club for the stretch run of the season.

DH Prince Fielder formally announced his retirement from baseball before the Rangers' win over Colorado on Wednesday, heeding the advice of two doctors who recommended he not play again after a neck injury that has required surgery two of the past three years. "This is actually the most fun I've ever had and best I ever felt mentally about baseball," said Fielder, a six-time All-Star in the midst of a career-worst season. He left the game hitting just .212 with eight homers and 44 RBIs this season. "That's the thing that really hurts. My brain was good; my body, now ... my body, it just gave out." The Rangers, who owe Fielder a guaranteed $20 million a season for the next four seasons, have disability insurance that should protect them from eating all of the guaranteed contract. The Tigers pay $4 million a year as part of the trade that sent Fielder to Texas in 2013 for Ian Kinsler.

LHP Derek Holland made his second injury rehabilitation start with Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, giving up a run, four hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings. He threw 55 pitches, 32 for strikes. Holland, who hasn't pitched since June 20 after being placed on the 60-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, is 5-5 with a 5.20 ERA in 14 starts.

OF Drew Stubbs (left little toe sprain) was activated off the 60-day disabled list on WednesdayL. He will resume his primary role as late-inning defensive replacement and pinch-runner, manager Jeff Banister said. Stubbs is hitting .245 with two home runs and five RBIs in 10 games this season. "In a winning situation, he can give us a weapon in a couple of different spots," Banister said. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, INF Kyle Kubitza was designated for assignment.