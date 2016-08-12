FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
August 13, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LHP Jake Diekman (3-2) suffered the loss while getting rocked in Texas' 12-9 defeat to Colorado on Thursday. Diekman gave up three runs on two hits in one-third of the eighth inning, a frame in which Colorado scored five runs. In his last two appearances, the lefty has given up four runs on three hits and a walk in one inning. "Diek just lost a little feel for the strike zone and feel for pitch," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "I think the last couple of outings, a little bit erratic, little uncommon of Diek."

3B Adrian Beltre hit career home run No. 431 in Texas' 12-9 loss to Colorado on Thursday, matching Cal Ripken Jr. for 47th on baseball's all-time list. He also had a pair of RBIs to increase his career total to 1,539 and move into sole possession of 47th on the all-time list. He is one behind Willie Stargell and Harry Heilmann. Beltre has also hit safely in five straight games and finished the four-game series against the Rockies 7-for-16 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

LHP Derek Holland (60-day disabled list, shoulder) was back in Arlington after a minor league rehab start at Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. He threw 77 pitches in three innings and a bullpen session afterward with no issues. "Everything went where it needed to go," Holland said. "Started slow with location ... everything was up. It was still a really good outing. I thought I did a good job of executing."

RHP Lucas Harrell, making his third start with Texas since being acquired in a trade from Atlanta last month, took a no-decision in the Rangers' 12-9 loss to Colorado on Thursday. Harrell threw 118 pitches in six innings, giving up six runs on nine hits while striking out a season-high eight batters. Harrell gave up a leadoff homer to Charlie Blackmon and loaded the bases with one out after walking Nolan Arenado and hitting Mark Reynolds with a pitch. Harrell regained control, however, striking out the next two hitters to get out of the inning. "For me, a fair outing in a sense that he was able to give up some length," Texas manager Jeff Banister said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
