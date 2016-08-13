RHP Tanner Scheppers could be a September callup if all continues to go well with his rehab. The reliever has been on the disabled list the entire season recovering from left knee surgery. He is scheduled to throw 25-30 pitches of batting practice Saturday. "Everything is feeling good," Scheppers said. "I'm doing everything I can to be some kind of piece in some kind of way."

RHP Yu Darvish posted his fifth consecutive quality start and exited with an 8-3 lead with two outs in the sixth Friday against Detroit. It marked his third win of the season and first since June 3 against Seattle, ending a span of six consecutive winless starts (0-3). He retired 10 straight and 13 of 14 before an Elvis Andrus error in the seventh.

LHP Cole Hamels (12-3, 2.89) is scheduled for his 24th start of the season in Saturday's middle game against the Tigers. The 32-year-old ace ranks among American League leaders in ERA (4th), win pct. (4th, .800), wins (T7th), strikeouts (7th, 144), and opp. avg. (11th, .231). He has gone 3-1, 1.83 ERA with 29 strikeouts/eight walks in his first five starts since the All-Star break.

C Jonathan Lucroy posted his eighth career multi-homer game (all two-homer games), and his second in 2015 -- both with Texas. He now has a career-high 19 homers in 2016. Previous high was 18 in 2013. He also had his fifth career game with at least five RBIs.