RHP Tanner Scheppers (knee surgery) threw a live batting practice session Saturday and will likely begin a rehab assignment with one inning Tuesday at Double-A Frisco. Pitching coach Doug Brocail is excited with the progress being made by Scheppers, who appears on track to be a September callup.

RHP A.J. Griffin (5-1, 4.38 ERA) is scheduled for his 16th start of the season in Sunday's series finale with the Tigers. Griffin has held right-handed batters to a .194 average this season, fifth-lowest in the American League. He has a 6.39 ERA in his last six starts beginning July 10, but is 2-1 in that span. The Rangers have won his last four starts. Griffin took a no-decision Aug. 9 at Colorado, a 7-5 come-from-behind Texas win.

RHP Colby Lewis (strained lat muscle) threw a 30-pitch batting practice Saturday. The next step is a 40-pitch session Tuesday. Lewis is eligible to come off the disabled list Aug. 21.

LHP Cole Hamels took the loss Saturday against Detroit despite his fourth consecutive quality start. He permitted a career-high 14 hits, matching the club record done three times previously. Hamels is the first MLB pitcher to log an ultra-quality start (seven-plus innings pitched, two earned runs or fewer) and allow as many as 14 hits since Montreal's John Dopson (15) on July 3, 1988 against Atlanta. Hamels is the first AL pitcher with such a start since Cleveland's Rick Sutcliffe on Sept. 29, 1983 at Milwaukee.