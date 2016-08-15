LHP Martin Perez (7-8, 4.22) is set to make his career-high 25th start of the season on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series with Oakland. Perez is winless in his last eight starts dating back to July 1, going 0-4 with a 5.77 ERA over that span. He is seeking to avoid matching the longest losing streak of his career. Perez took a no-decision in the first game of this homestand, a 5-4 win over the Rockies on Aug. 10. He exited in position to win before a blown save by the bullpen. Perez has induced a MLB-leading 31 double plays this season, tying the club's single-season record (also 31 by C.J. Wilson in 2011).

RHP A.J. Griffin posted his second-longest outing of the year (6 2/3 innings) on Sunday, but gave up a season-high 11 hits and matched season high by allowing six runs. He suffered just second loss of the season to drop to 5-2. He had allowed just three runs through six innings, but permitted two homers and three runs in the seventh. He has given up a home run in 10 straight starts, the longest single-season streak by a Ranger since Joaquin Benoit's 10 in 2003.

RHP Colby Lewis appears on track to rejoin the rotation in the first week of September. A 40-pitch bullpen session is scheduled for Tuesday followed by a live batting practice when the Rangers visit Tampa Bay (Aug. 19-21). If all goes well, a rehab assignment in the minors is would be Aug. 24. The club is hopeful Lewis needs only two rehab starts before returning to the rotation. Lewis is on the 60-day disabled list.

3B Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to eight games with a 2-3 outing Sunday. During the streak, he is hitting .485 (16-33) with two homers, two doubles and eight RBIs. He has multiple hits in seven of those eight contests, including four straight. This is Beltre's third hit streak this season of at least eight games.