OF Ryan Rua will be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to replace OF Shin-Soo Choo (fractured left forearm). Rua was demoted to Round Rock last Wednesday when he was hitting .266, but .219 in his last 30 games. In four Triple-A games, he went 7-for-14, and he homered Monday.

LHP Martin Perez got Oakland's Brett Eibner to hit into an inning-ending double play in the fourth inning. That marked the 32nd double play the Rangers have turned behind Perez this year, which is a club record. Perez had shared the mark with LHP C.J. Wilson (2011). Perez got another double play behind him in the sixth inning. The 33 double plays are also the most in the majors this season. Perez picked up his first victory since June 26; he was 0-4 in his previous eight starts. He gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits in seven innings.

DH Shin-Soo Choo's left forearm was fractured when it was hit by a pitch from A's LHP Ross Detwiler in the fifth inning Monday.

OF Shin-Soo Choo will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left wrist and forearm. Choo, who was injured Monday, will have a plate inserted into the arm. It isn't yet known if the surgery will end his season. Choo was hit by a pitch from Oakland's Ross Detwiler during Monday's game. He was examined on Tuesday by club physicians and it was determined that he needed surgery.

3B Adrian Belte hit his 10th career grand slam in the fifth inning. The slam, Beltre's second with the Rangers, was his 432nd homer in the majors. That gave him sole possession of 47th place all time. His 1,544 career RBIs also moved him into sole possession of 45th place on the all-time list.

SS Elvis Andrus was back in the Texas lineup Monday after getting Sunday off. It marked the third day off for Andrus this month, and Monday he answered the question why. Andrus said he has been playing through a sore groin since May. "It's nothing serious because I've been able to play, but sometimes they give me an extra day off," said Andrus, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the fourth inning. "Sometimes I don't need it, and I hate to be on the bench. It's just miserable."

LHP Derek Holland allowed four runs in five innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Holland, who has been on the disabled list since June 22 due to left shoulder inflammation, threw 75 pitches in the game and added another 15 in the bullpen.

CF Ian Desmond went 2-for-5 to collect his third multi-hit game in the first six games of the Texas homestand. Desmond is also 17-for-47 (.362) against Oakland this season with 10 runs.