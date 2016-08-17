OF Ryan Rua was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take the roster spot of OF Shin-Soo Choo (forearm). Rua started in right and went 0-for-2 Wednesday. Rua played in just four games for Round Rock after getting sent down last week, going 7-for-14 with a homer in his brief Triple-A stint.

RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee surgery in February 2016) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday. He threw one scoreless inning.

LHP Alex Claudio tossed four scoreless innings, the second-longest outing of his career. In his last 12 outings, he has an 0.47 ERA with 13 strikeouts. He knew he had to step up Tuesday after RHP Lucas Harrell exited with a groin injury after two innings. "I'm always ready for this kind of situation because I know I'm not going to pitch every day," he said. "When these things happen, I have to be ready. I was just trying to throw strikes and keep the ball low."

DH Carlos Beltran had the first three Texas hits as part of a 3-for-4 night, and he picked up an RBI single in the sixth inning. That RBI was the 1,513th of his career and moved him to 54th on the all-time RBI list. He is No. 3 all time on the list for switch hitters, and he passed Carlos Delgado for the top spot for most RBIs by a player born in Puerto Rico.

RHP Colby Lewis threw 41 pitches in his second bullpen session Tuesday as he continues to mend from a strained right lat. Lewis has been in the disabled list since June 25. He is slated to throw live batting practice Friday and could start a rehab assignment if he doesn't have any issues.

OF Shin-Soo Choo will have surgery to repair a broken left forearm Wednesday, but he might be able to return to action this season.

3B Adrian Beltre had his nine-game hitting streak end as he went 0-for-4. However, Beltre had three-plus putouts and four-plus assists in the same game for the first time since May 13, 2015.

LHP Derek Holland hopes that his 75-pitch rehab start Monday for Triple-A Round Rock was his final step before rejoining the Texas rotation. Holland has been on the disabled list since June 21 with left shoulder inflammation. He is eligible to come off the DL Saturday. "I found everything I needed to," said Holland, who has made three rehab starts. "I've done a much better job of mixing in and out. I mixed my off-speed in real well. I feel very confident with the way everything is going."

RHP Lucas Harrell exited his Tuesday start against the A's after two innings with a strained groin. Harrell allowed three hits and one run in his two innings but also walked four. He has allowed 21 hits and 13 walks in his 17 2/3 innings with the Rangers. Harrell said he would have an MRI exam Wednesday. "It was kind of tight and usually it loosens up, and today I just felt a twinge there," Harrell said. "I felt it in the second inning. I bent down and stretched and stood up and it felt all right. Then it wasn't."