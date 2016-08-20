1B Mitch Moreland opened the scoring for Texas on Friday with a solo home run, his 21st this season. He's reached base safely in 10 of 12 games, hitting .359 in that span to raise his average from .229 to .254.

LHP Cole Hamels took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and a shutout into the eighth, dominating Rays on his way to his 13th win. He's had bigger wins at Tropicana Field, winning Game 1 of the 2008 World Series there. He bounced back nicely after taking losses in two of his previous three decisions.

3B Adrian Beltre went 4-for-5 with two solo home runs Friday -- his 30th career multi-HR game -- and now has five home runs in his last 11 games. He also has home runs in four of his last five games against the Rays -- he once hit three home runs in a game at the Trop in the 2011 playoffs.

SS Elvis Andrus went 1-for-3 but manufactured a run, scoring from first on a single as he caught the Rays napping in lobbing in a throw from the outfield. After going 3-for-22 going into Wednesday, he has four hits in two games.