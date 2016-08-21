FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 21, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Rougned Odor hit his team-leading 23rd home run in the top of the fourth inning off Rays starter Jake Odorizzi. Eighteen of his 23 home runs have been solo shots but his 62 RBIs have already surpassed his total from last season.

RHP A.J. Griffin gave up three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He gave up solo home runs to Luke Maile and Evan Longoria. It's the 11th consecutive start he's allowed a home run. "The one Longoria hit, I just didn't execute the pitch," Griffin said. "I was just trying to keep us in the game right there and that's how it goes."

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 one day after a four-hit, two-homer game. Before Friday's game, Beltre was informed of his grandfather's death on Thursday. He is going to make a decision on whether or not to take a bereavement leave in the next day or two.

LHP Derek Holland threw another bullpen session Saturday and is close to returning to the rotation. Rangers manager Jeff Banister said he is hopeful Holland will be able to make his start Tuesday in Cincinnati. He has not pitched for the Rangers since June 20.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
