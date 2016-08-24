RHP Shawn Tolleson (back) was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. In eight games (five starts) for Texas this year, Martinez is 1-3 with a 7.16 ERA.

RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday when the Rangers activated LHP Derek Holland from the disabled list.

OF Josh Hamilton was placed on unconditional release waivers on Tuesday by the Texas Rangers in a move that allows the veteran outfielder a chance to begin the 2017 season with the club. By releasing the 35-year-old Hamilton prior to Sept. 1, the Rangers can re-sign him to a minor-league contract and elevate him to the majors prior to May 15. Hamilton underwent surgery to repair lateral and meniscus cartilage in his left knee in June. The surgery revealed that he also had an ACL injury, which required reconstruction.

LHP Derek Holland was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list by Texas and slated to start Tuesday's interleague game against the Cincinnati Reds. Holland has been sidelined for the last two months due to shoulder inflammation. The 29-year-old owns a 5-5 mark with a 5.20 ERA in 14 outings this season.