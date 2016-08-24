RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee surgery in February 2016) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. He threw one scoreless inning, giving him a 3.00 ERA through three rehab outings.

RHP Shawn Tolleson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and placed on the 60-day disabled list in order to accommodate LHP Derek Holland, Tuesday's starter, on the roster. Tolleson was placed on Round Rock's disabled list Aug. 12 with a lower back sprain. He is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Tolleson was 2-2 with a 7.68 ERA and 11 saves in 37 games with Texas. He allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings with one save in four appearances for the Express prior to his injury.

RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday when the Rangers activated LHP Derek Holland from the disabled list.

OF Josh Hamilton was placed on unconditional release waivers on Tuesday by the Texas Rangers in a move that allows the veteran outfielder a chance to begin the 2017 season with the club. By releasing the 35-year-old Hamilton prior to Sept. 1, the Rangers can re-sign him to a minor-league contract and elevate him to the majors prior to May 15. Hamilton underwent surgery to repair lateral and meniscus cartilage in his left knee in June. The surgery revealed that he also had an ACL injury, which required reconstruction.

OF Josh Hamilton's career with the Texas Rangers might not be over, despite being given his unconditional release by the club Tuesday. The injury-riddled 35-year old outfielder has missed the entire season following reconstructive knee surgery. He was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, then waived. "We've talked about it for a period of time, and he understands why we did it," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. By making the move prior to August 31, Hamilton could be eligible by Opening Day if he resigned with the Rangers. Otherwise, in accordance with Major League contract rules, he wouldn't be able to play before May 15. "I'm hopeful that if he's healthy and our roster is in a spot where we'd still like to have him back, we can work it out," Daniels said. "But that's still a few steps down the line.'' Hamilton began the 2016 season on the 15-day disabled list as he continued to rehab from offseason surgery on his left knee. He had surgery again June 8 to repair a torn ACL and cartilage damage in the knee, thus ending his season.

OF Carlos Gomez, who signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on Saturday, could join the team Thursday in Texas. He will get a chance to play left field and right field. "We're going to give him an opportunity to get a job," manager Jeff Banister said. "If the guy shows up and plays well, this is a positive for us."

LHP Derek Holland was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list prior to his start Tuesday in Cincinnati. It was Holland's first major league start since June 20. He performed well, allowing a run on four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five over 73 pitches. Holland had been on the DL with left shoulder inflammation. Holland had a 4.50 ERA in three starts on rehab assignment at Round Rock. He is 5-6, 4.92 in 15 starts with Texas this season. The Ohio native pitched well enough to win Tuesday. "I like what we saw," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "That's arguably as good a start as he's had all year."