LHP Dario Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take RHP Jeremy Jeffress’ roster spot. He appeared in two games with Texas earlier in the season.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress was arrested on a drunk-driving charge early Friday morning. According to a Dallas County arrest warrant, the 28-year-old Jeffress was jailed at 5:13 a.m. and charged with DWI. He has not been arraigned. Bail was set at $500 and he was released from jail about 11 a.m. after posting bond, the Dallas County sheriff’s office said. Police said an officer at 2:30 a.m. observed a black 2009 Mercedes Benz MC5 driven by Jeffress switch lanes without signaling, cutting off another driver and almost hitting the car. Jeffress, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline, has a 2-2 record with a 2.52 ERA and 27 saves in 56 games this season. He has appeared in nine games for the Rangers, allowing four earned runs in nine innings for a 4.00 ERA.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress was placed on the Major League Baseball restricted list after he was arrested on a DWI charge early Friday morning in Dallas. Jeffress has a 4.00 ERA in nine appearances with Texas since he was acquired from Milwaukee at the trade deadline.

LF Carlos Gomez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock and made his first start for the Rangers, going 1-for-4 with a three-run homer. Gomez is eager to wash away the struggles he had with Houston before getting released last week, and he felt he began that Thursday. “To start like that is a good game,” Gomez said. “I can’t wait to get here tomorrow. More important, we got that big win. (Cole) Hamels threw unbelievable today. We have to keep that up and continue to win games.”

OF Carlos Gomez made his Texas debut Thursday. He became the 50th player used by the Rangers this year, the most in the American League.