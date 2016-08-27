LHP Dario Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take RHP Jeremy Jeffress' roster spot. He appeared in two games with Texas earlier in the season.

LHP Dario Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take the roster spot of RHP Jeremy Jeffress. This will be his second stint with Texas since being acquired from Atlanta last month. Alvarez allowed two earned runs in 1 2/3 innings with the Rangers before getting sent down. He was 2-0 with a save for Round Rock. He allowed three runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings of work Friday.

LHP Martin Perez matched a season high in allowing 10 hits. Perez, who was charged with six earned runs in his 5 2/3 innings of work, is 1-6 in his last 10 starts with a 6.30 ERA. Despite the numbers, Perez is confident he can turn things around. "It happens," Perez said. "You have to stay focused and make adjustments. I have to forget this game and prepare for the next one."

DH Carlos Beltran went 0-for-4 and is now 0-for-32. That's the longest hitless streak in his career. The longest hitless streak for Beltran before this was 24 at-bats. The slump has dropped Beltran's average from .308 to .286. "I just want to put together good at-bats and hopefully it changes," Beltran said. "It has to change. I work extremely hard in the cage trying to work on my swing day in, day out so out some point good results have to come for me."

3B Adrian Beltre's solo homer in the sixth moved him up the career charts. The homer was the 436th of Beltre's career, which moved him into a tie with Miguel Cabrera for the 44th spot on the all-time list. He also collected RBI No. 1,551, which put him 38th all time.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress was placed on the Major League Baseball restricted list following a Friday morning DWI arrest in Dallas. Jeffress, who was acquired from Milwaukee in a deadline deal, is likely to miss just one day because general manager Jon Daniels said he was wasn't able to report and be fit to pitch Friday. "He was apologetic," said Daniels of Jeffress, who wasn't at the park. "He was embarrassed. I don't want to put words in his mouth, and obviously he'll address the media, address the fans and address his teammates, but I think it's safe to say he was embarrassed and apologetic for what happened."

OF Carlos Gomez made his Texas debut Thursday. He became the 50th player used by the Rangers this year, the most in the American League.