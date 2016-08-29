1B Mitch Moreland is now one homer from matching his career high thanks to posting 11 since the All-Star break. Moreland, who went 0-for-3 Sunday, is at 22 home runs. He had 23 in both 2013 and 2014. While setting a new homer mark would be nice, Moreland isn't trying to limit himself. "Thirty-four or 44 would be nice, too," Moreland said. "Obviously, I'm not going to burn up the baseball, so that's kind of my gig, I guess. I'm trying to go up there and drive the ball, so to do that a little more would definitely be nice."

RHP Sam Dyson recorded his 29th save in dramatic fashion as he worked around a bases-loaded situation with one out in the ninth. He became the first Texas pitcher to save a one-run game with a scoreless final inning and allow at least three baserunners since C.J. Wilson did it on July 8, 2008.

LF Carlos Gomez went 0-for-3 and is now 0-for-14 since homering in his first at-bat with Texas. However, Gomez made two key catches Sunday behind LHP Derek Holland, and he is starting to feel comfortable at the plate. "When you do something to help your team win, it's something you feel excited about," Gomez said. "I've been working the last couple of days and with my hitting coach, and we're trying to put something together. I'm really comfortable and positive about it. I know I haven't had a lot of results in three games, but I feel really good at the plate."

SS Elvis Andrus stole his 19th base of the season. His next steal would give him 20 in his first eight seasons in the majors. The only active player to do that is Ichiro Suzuki.

LHP Derek Holland won for the first time since June 5 as he allowed one run on five hits in six innings Sunday against Cleveland. Holland is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in his two starts since coming off the disabled list. "What we always talk about is being consistent, and I want to make sure I'm showing that," Holland said. "I know it's two games in a row. The way I'm going to look at that is whoop-de-do. I've got to go out there and make sure I continue to do this."