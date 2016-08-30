RHP Tanner Scheppers, on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, is not "that far off," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "He's been throwing the ball well. He's got a good run on the fastball ... the breaking stuff has been serviceable," Banister said of Scheppers, who has allowed a run on four hits and two walks in five innings. Scheppers had surgery on his left knee in February and began his rehab stint last week.

RHP Yu Darvish (5-3) earned the victory in Texas' 6-3 win over Seattle on Monday, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine over in 62/3 innings. The outing continued a streak of success for Darvish, who is 4-3 with a 3.05 ERA in nine starts since coming off the disabled list. Opponents are hitting .222 off him with 15 walks and 72 strikeouts since the All-Star break. His two walks were the source of trouble on Monday. Both led to runs. One issued in the fourth with two outs to Kyle Seager followed by Adam Lind's run-scoring double accounted for Seattle's first run. That represented his only slip up until the seventh when he left the game with a 6-1 lead but runners on first and third with two outs. "My four seam was a little inconsistent but I was able to go deep enough," Darvish said. "I hadn't been throwing my curveball well, but it felt better today so I used it."

DH Carlos Beltran, who broke out of an 0-for-32 with two hits on Saturday, had three hits, including a home run and a double, and two RBIs in Texas' 6-3 victory over Seattle on Monday. "It was nice to see him get the two hits the other night that dropped in for him," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "Kind of get him off the string. This is a great hitter. We know those at-bats are coming. He's staying on the ball well, I think he's seeing it well."

LF Carlos Gomez went 0-for-4 in Texas' 6-3 victory over Seattle on Monday. The newly acquired outfielder is 0-for-14 with 10 strikeouts since hitting a three-run homer in first plate appearance with Texas on Thursday. "In the past I've gone to the plate and tried to get hits, not hit the ball (well)," Gomez said. "Right now I'm not even trying to think about getting hits, but just having good at-bats and swinging at the pitch that I want. Sooner or later (the hits) are going to come and you're going to click. Who knows if the last two weeks in the season I get extremely hot in playoff time."

SS Elvis Andrus registered his 20th steal of the season in Texas' 6-3 victory over Seattle on Monday. Andrus, who was 1-for-3, has 20 steals in each of his first eight seasons. The only other active player with a better streak is Ichiro Suzuki, who had 20 steals in each of his first 13 seasons.