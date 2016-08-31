DH Carlos Beltran went 1-for-5 in Texas' 8-7 victory over Seattle on Tuesday. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Beltran is the second player to hit 25 or more home runs playing for two different teams in a season. He also did it in 2004 with the Royals and Astros. Mark Teixeira did it with the Rangers and Braves in 2007 and the Braves and Angels in 2008.

RHP Colby Lewis, on the 60-day DL with a muscle strain, gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 3 1/3 innings for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday. The right-hander, who was 6-1 with a 3.21 ERA when he went down in June, was expected to rejoin the team next week.

LHP Cole Hamels breezed through the first three innings in 27 pitches on Tuesday, but he was unable to hold on to a four-run lead, giving up six runs on six hits and four walks in the fourth and fifth innings combined in Texas' 8-7 victory over Seattle. He gave up seven hits while striking out four over 4 1/3 innings. Hamels lost control in the fourth, walking three hitters, including two with the bases loaded to cut the Texas lead in half. He threw 35 pitches in the inning. After Hamels again walked the bases full in the fifth, Seager came up with a timely base hit through the right side that scored O'Malley and Cano, who initially stopped at third but rounded the bag when Gomez misplayed the ball in right. "It was a night Cole was fighting himself," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "He was getting too deep. He couldn't get the ball where he wanted to. Pitchers have those kinds of nights. This wasn't his night."

3B Adrian Beltre was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs in Texas' 8-7 victory over Seattle on Tuesday while taking another step into the annals of baseball history with his 24th home run of the season. The two-run home run in the third to the deepest part of center field was the 437th of the Texas third baseman's career, moving him past Miguel Cabrera into 44th place all-time. Next on the list is Hall of Famer Andre Dawson at 438.

OF Carlos Gomez snapped an 0-for-18 skid with two hits and an RBI in Texas' 8-7 victory over Seattle on Tuesday. Gomez, in right field on Tuesday, also committed an error. For the season, he is hitting .201 with six home runs and 32 RBIs.