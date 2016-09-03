SS Hanser Alberto was called up from Triple-A Round Rock. He had been sent down Aug. 3 to make room for RHP Jeremy Jeffress. Alberto batted .175 with four RBIs in 25 games over two stints with the Rangers this season. With Round Rock, he's batting .275 (73-for-265) with seven homers and 36 RBIs.

C Brett Nicholas was called up from Triple-A Round Rock. He was sent down from the Rangers May 4. In 101 games in the minors this season, Nicholas is batting .288 (115-for-400) with 13 homers and 58 RBIs. With the Rangers this year, he's batting .257 in 10 games.

RHP Yohander Mendez was surprised he was called up with the Rangers announced their expanded rosters on Thursday. But Mendez, who moved through three levels in the minors this year, isn't content in just getting a chance at the big leagues. He wants to contribute. "I've done my preparations at all levels so I don't feel like there's going to be any problems," Mendez said.

RHP Nick Martinez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock. He had been sent down on Aug. 23 when the Rangers activated LHP Derek Holland from the disabled list. With Texas this year, he's 1-3 with a 7.16 ERA. In 18 games at Round Rock, he's 7-6 with a 3.91 ERA.

2B Rougned Odor homered for the third straight game as he hit a two-run shot in the seven-run fourth for the Rangers. The homer was the fourth for Odor in a nine plate-appearance stretch. Odor, who leads the Rangers with 28 home runs, has the third-most homers of any second baseman in the majors. "For me, I'm a contact hitter," Odor said. "I don't feel like I am a power hitter. I'm just trying to do my job and if I hit a homer, it's a homer. I don't try to do that, I just try to hit the ball hard all the time."

RHP A.J. Griffin allowed two runs in the first inning but settled down after that by changing nothing. "I don't think I really made any adjustments," Griffin said. "I was executing my pitches and they got a couple right there." Griffin has now won each of his five career starts against Houston, going 5-0 with a 4.54 ERA.

RHP Colby Lewis will make another rehab start Monday for Class A Spokane. Lewis has been on the disabled list since June 25 with a strained right lat. This will be the third rehab start for Lewis, who has a 9.00 ERA in his first two outings.

LF Carlos Gomez matched a season high with three runs scored. It's the second time he's done that this season. Gomez has now reached safely in six of his last 11 plate appearances.

SS Elvis Andrus reached base three times with a hits and a pair of walks. Andrus also had two RBIs and is batting .474 with runners in scoring position since June 24.