C Robinson Chirinos set a season high and matched his career high with three hits. Chirinos, who was playing only because Jonathan Lucroy was a late scratch, singled twice and doubled. He also scored a run as he raised his average from .190 to .208. "I've been working a lot in the cage to be consistent at the plate and put myself in a good situation to hit," Chirinos said.

RF Nomar Mazara hit his 16th homer of the season. That is the most by a Texas rookie since Chris Davis hit 17 in 2008. The 16 homers are tied for the seventh most by a Texas rookie. He also entered the top 10 for hits by a Texas rookie in a season with his 122nd.

3B Adrian Beltre hit a solo homer to left-center on Saturday, his 439th career homer. That ties Beltre with Paul Konerko for 42nd on the all-time list.

LHP Derek Holland notched his third straight six-inning quality start since returning from the disabled list. Holland has gone six innings in each of the three starts, and he has allowed four earned runs in the 18 innings. Holland has lowered his ERA from 5.20 to 4.57 in the three starts. "Today I didn't feel like I had my best stuff, but the main thing, I was out there pitching," Holland said. "I was executing when I needed to and kept the damage down as much as I possibly could."

CF Ian Desmond stole home in the seventh inning Saturday. It marked the first steal of home for a Texas player since Elvis Andrus stole home Sept. 1, 2015. It was also the 20th steal for Desmond, who also has 21 homers. He's the first 20-20 player for the Rangers since Ian Kinsler in 2011. He is the eighth Rangers player to have a 20-20 season.

C Jonathan Lucroy was a late scratch from the lineup because of flu-like symptoms. Manager Jeff Banister planned to start Lucroy both Saturday and Sunday, but Robinson Chirinos was in the Saturday lineup. Lucroy was with the team Saturday. "He's good," Banister said. "For me, there's no need to push it. Robby's quite capable, so I decided to go ahead and make that change."