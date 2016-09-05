RHP Tony Barnette posted a career high four strikeouts Sunday against Houston, which matches the most by a Texas reliever this season (RHP Jose Leclerc). Barnette didn't allow a run after coming into the game having allowed runs in four of his past six appearances.

RHP Jose Leclerc was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to give the Rangers an extra bullpen arm. He threw a scoreless inning Sunday against Houston, allowing a hit and striking out two, lowering his major league season ERA to 1.35. Between stops in Double-A Frisco and Round Rock, Leclerc was 2-7 with a 3.00 ERA in 39 games.

RHP Yu Darvish had his shortest start of the season at four innings and set a season high in earned runs allowed with five. The loss to Houston snapped his quality-start streak at eight games as Darvish was charged with his first defeat since Aug. 2. "Command-wise I didn't feel as bad as I did the last time I struggled," Darvish said. "The bloopers, the ground balls found a way. We put the shift on and it went through it. It's just one of those things. I didn't think I was that bad."

2B Rougned Odor extended his hitting streak to five games with a single in the second inning and then added a two-run homer in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the fifth. He finished 3-for-5. Odor has five homers and 14 RBIs during the hitting streak. He finished the 10-game homestand with 17 RBIs. He also has a six-game RBI streak, which matches the longest by a Texas player this season (Mitch Moreland).

DH Carlos Beltran extended his hitting streak to seven games with his 2-for-5 game. Beltran is batting .448 in that span with three doubles, eight RBIs and eight runs. He has raised his average from .286 to .296 in that stretch.

LF Carlos Gomez received three stitches over his left eye after the Sunday game against Houston. Gomez cut the eye when he was hit on a stolen base at second in the sixth inning. He remained in the game and went 1-for-3.

CF Ian Desmond went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, two runs and an RBI. It marked the first time Desmond has had multiple extra-base hits in the same game since July 27.