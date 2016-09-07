LHP Martin Perez is scheduled to face Seattle for the second time in less than a week Tuesday. He tossed six shutout innings in the Rangers' 14-1 win over the Mariners last Wednesday. That was a rare solid outing for Perez, who went 1-3 with a 5.46 ERA in August before the Seattle game.

RF Nomar Mazara hit his second home run in three games while extending his hitting streak to four games on Monday. Mazara went 1-for-5 in the loss to Seattle but is showing signs of finding his offense again after hitting .222 over the last half of August.

2B Rougned Odor drove in a pair of runs Monday, marking the sixth consecutive game that he had multiple RBIs. Only Kevin Mench, with seven in 2006, has had a longer streak of two-RBI games for Texas. Odor had an RBI single in the third inning and added a solo home run, his 30th of the season, in the sixth. Odor is the first Ranger to reach 30 homers this season, with six of them coming in his past six games. Odor went 3-for-4 in Monday's loss and is hitting .536 (15-for-28) with six home runs and 16 RBIs over his past six games.

LHP Alex Claudio turned in a solid outing with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief Monday. Claudio came on after another rough start from LHP Cole Hamels, taking the ball in the second inning and holding Seattle to two hits as the Rangers turned a 7-0 deficit into a more manageable score of 7-5.

RHP Colby Lewis moved his rehab assignment to short-season Class A Spokane on Monday, and he pitched five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. Lewis has been out since June 25 due to a strained right lat.

LHP Cole Hamels endured one of the toughest outings of his season Monday, when the Mariners tagged him for seven hits and seven runs. Seattle used a five-run first inning to put Hamels on the ropes, then the Mariners added two more in the second, ending his day after 1 2/3 innings. Hamels' past two starts have come against Seattle; he has allowed 14 hits and 13 earned runs over six innings in those two outings.