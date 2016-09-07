OF Jared Hoying was added to the Rangers' roster after the end of the Triple-A season. Hoying was recalled Tuesday, after finishing his season at Round Rock with a .269 batting average, 16 home runs and 66 RBIs in 100 games. Hoying has played in 17 with the Rangers this season, including one appearance as a pitcher, and hit .241.

RHP Tanner Scheppers was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, clearing the way for his season debut. Scheppers had knee surgery in February, and his return could give the Rangers a bullpen boost if he can get back to pitching like he did in 2013, when Scheppers posted a 1.88 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 76 games with Texas. He had a 5.63 ERA last season.

RF Nomar Mazara didn't start Tuesday, but he came in as a pinch hitter and extended his hitting streak to five games with a single. Mazara was getting the day off because Texas was facing a left-handed starter in Seattle's James Paxton.

LHP Jake Diekman had another rough night Tuesday, when he failed to get an out and was removed from the game after just three batters. Diekman gave up a single, a double and a walk. That's three consecutive outings in which Diekman has failed to get an out. "He just hasn't had a lot of success lately," manager Jeff Banister said.

2B Rougned Odor had two hits Tuesday but failed to drive in a run for the first time in eight games. He entered the game having put together six consecutive games with at least two RBIs, one short of the club record. Odor is hitting .500 (17-for-34) with six home runs and 16 RBIs over his past seven games.

OF Joey Gallo was recalled before Tuesday's game, adding another bat off the Texas bench as his Triple-A Round Rock team ended its season. Gallo, 22 years old and considered to be one of the top prospects in the Rangers' system, hit .240 with Round Rock this season and was just 1-for-15 in six games with Texas before his June 30 demotion.

RHP A.J. Griffin has won two consecutive starts heading into his scheduled outing Wednesday night in Seattle. He threw six shutout innings against Cleveland on Aug. 27, then Griffin had a shakier start the last time out, walking three while allowing two home runs over 5 2/3 innings in an 8-6 win over Houston.

SS Elvis Andrus had two errors on Tuesday but more than made up for it with his offense. Andrus struck out in his first at-bat, then he had three doubles, a solo homer and scored three times in the 10-7 win over Seattle.