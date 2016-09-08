RHP Tanner Scheppers made his 2016 season debut in Wednesday's loss to Seattle. Scheppers, who missed the first five months of the season following February knee surgery, tossed a scoreless eighth inning. "It was great to see Tanner back in a major league game," manager Jeff Banister said.

2B Rougned Odor finally cooled off Wednesday, when he went 0-for-3 in an 8-3 loss to Seattle. Odor had hit safely in seven consecutive games, going 17-for-34 in that span.

DH Carlos Beltran extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a three-run homer in the sixth inning Wednesday night. Beltran's homer, which came after an error on Seattle SS Ketel Marte kept the inning alive, was his 27th of the season. Three of them have come during the 10-game streak, and Beltran is hitting .439 (18-for-41) during that span.

RHP A.J. Griffin, the only right-handed starter of the Seattle series, provided proof why teams prefer to throw lefties at the Mariners. Griffin got beat up for eight runs and seven hits -- including three homers -- over four innings Wednesday night. He served up two homers to Seattle 1B Adam Lind, including a first-inning grand slam, as the Mariners stormed out to an 8-0 lead.

3B Adrian Beltre went 0-for-3 on Wednesday while seeing his streak of 12 games scoring a run end.

LHP Derek Holland was the last Rangers starter to get fewer than six runs of support, and he did his part to make sure Texas didn't lose that game. Holland was on the winning end of a 2-1 victory against Cleveland on Aug. 28, the last time the Rangers failed to score six runs or more. Holland followed that up with an impressive start in a 12-4 win, giving him a 2-0 record and 2.25 ERA over his past two starts heading into Thursday's scheduled outing at Seattle.