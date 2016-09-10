RHP Yu Darvish followed up a solid August with a rough outing in his first start of September. Darvish, who was making his first start in the month of September since 2013, allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings in a 7-6 loss to Houston his last time out. He is scheduled to be back on the mound Friday night against the Angels.

LHP Jake Diekman turned in another tough appearance out of the bullpen, his third in a row. Diekman served up a two-run homer to Seattle 3B Kyle Seager while working the seventh inning Thursday. Over three September appearances, the reliever has allowed five runs while recording only three outs.

RF Carlos Beltran extended his hitting streak to 11 games, matching his season long, with an RBI single in the third inning. Beltran went 2-for-4 Thursday in the series finale at Seattle, and he was 7-for-16 in the series. He hit .452 (19-for-42) against the Mariners this season.

RHP Colby Lewis is expected to be activated from the 60-day disabled list sometime this weekend, as he is scheduled to start the Sunday game against the Angels. Lewis hasn't pitched since June 21, when he took his first loss of the season and eventually landed on the disabled list with shoulder discomfort. Lewis was 6-1 with a 3.21 ERA over 15 starts before going on the DL.

3B Adrian Beltre got a light day in that he was serving as DH for the eighth time this season on Thursday night. Beltre had a pair of hits in the loss at Seattle.

LHP Derek Holland labored through the third and fourth innings at Seattle, loading the bases in both frames, on the way to another short night Thursday. Holland allowed 10 hits and three walks and was somewhat fortunate to come out of the 4 1/3-inning stint with just four runs allowed.

C Jonathan Lucroy got a night off Thursday. C Robinson Chirinos started in his place and went 0-for-2 in the loss to Seattle.