1B Mitch Moreland got his first start against a left-handed pitcher since Aug. 13 on Friday night against the Angels. Rangers manager Jeff Banister's decision paid off as the left-handed hitting Moreland walked and doubled off Angels LHP Tyler Skaggs. Moreland also doubled off RHP Mike Morin in the seventh inning, leading to the Rangers' first run.

RHP Yu Darvish got a no-decision after giving up one run, three hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings. Darvish, who struck out nine, took a shutout in into the seventh inning before giving up an RBI triple to Angels SS Andrelton Simmons with two out. Darvish's performance was a big turnaround from his previous start, when he lasted only four innings and gave up five runs in a loss to Houston. Darvish said through an interpreter that he lowered his arm slot during his delivery, and the improvement was evident. "He was unbelievable," Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre said. "Throwing the fastball in good spots, the slider was good, the breaking ball was sharp, and he made only one little mistake. It showed that he's healthy and was the Yu that we know."

OF Carlos Beltran went 0-for-4 on Friday against the Angels, ending his season-high hitting streak at 11 games. During the streak, Beltran hit .444 with three home runs, four doubles and 13 RBIs.

LHP Cole Hamels starts Saturday against the Angels. Hamels is one of only five pitchers in the majors this season with at least 14 wins, 175 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.25 or lower. He is coming off his shortest outing of the season, allowing seven runs in 1 2/3 innings in a loss to Seattle. Hamels is 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA in four career starts against the Angels.