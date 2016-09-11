INF Jurickson Profar started in place of 2B Rougned Odor on Saturday. Profar, who batted ninth, was 1-for-3.

2B Rougned Odor, who left Friday's game in the eighth inning with hamstring tightness, did not play Saturday for precautionary reasons. Jurickson Profar started in his spot.

RHP Colby Lewis (6-1, 3.21 ERA) is scheduled to come off the disabled list to start Sunday. Lewis missed more than two months with a right lat strain. He will oppose Angels RHP Jered Weaver (10-11, 5.37) in the series finale. "The only expectation I have for Colby is to go out and pitch the game he is capable of pitching," manager Jeff Banister said.

LHP Cole Hamels allowed two runs and four hits with six strikeouts and four walks in six innings but did not factor into the decision. Hamels also threw a wild pitch.

OF Carlos Gomez homered twice and had three RBIs on Saturday night. Gomez, who went 2-for-5 and scored twice, hit the first pitch to lead off the game from Daniel Wright over the wall in left field to give the Rangers an early lead. It was the fourth career two-homer game in Gomez's career.

C Jonathan Lucroy hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning in the Rangers' 8-5 win over the Angels on Saturday night. Lucroy smacked his 23rd homer and 10th since the Rangers acquired him on Aug. 1 for reliever Jose Valdez (1-2). Lucroy, who also doubled, went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to five games.