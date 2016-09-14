LHP Martin Perez produced his third consecutive quality start, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. Perez has worked at least five innings in each of his last 12 starts.

2B Rougned Odor homered in the 12th inning, boosting his season total to 31. His homer was the latest by a Texas player since J.P. Arencibia broke a scoreless tie with his solo home run in the 13th inning on July 22, 2014 at New York. Odor has two extra-inning home runs this season, the most by a Texas player since Nelson Cruz smacked a club-record five in 2010.

3B Adrian Beltre singled in the first inning and is batting .378 (17-for-45) this month, which ranked fifth in the American League entering Monday. Since joining the Rangers in 2011, Beltre has hit .334 (193-for-578) in 150 September/October games, second to Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera.

LHP Derek Holland has moved to the bullpen to make room in the rotation for RHP Colby Lewis, who was reinstated from the disabled list on Sunday in Anaheim. Holland has made 18 appearances for the Rangers this season, all starts, and the move to the bullpen might not be permanent.