RHP A.J. Griffin recorded seven strikeouts over seven innings, posting at least seven in back-to-back games for the first time since September 2013, when he did so in three consecutive starts. Griffin also fanned seven in four innings against the Mariners on Sept. 7. His seven innings were his most since he threw a season-high eight against the Yankees on April 26.

3B Adrian Beltre hit his 30th home run in the second inning. This marks his fourth 30-homer season with the Rangers, and he joins Rafael Palmeiro, Juan Gonzalez and Frank Howard as the only players in franchise history with at least four seasons of 30-plus homers. It was also his 433rd career home run, which gave him sole possession of 40th place in baseball history.

SS Elvis Andrus delivered the tying run with his RBI triple with two outs in the ninth inning. It was his seventh triple and 62nd RBI this season, which matches his total from last season. It was also his third career game-tying hit in the ninth inning or later. The last Texas player to record a tying triple in the ninth inning or later was Marlon Byrd -- on Sept. 16, 2008, against the Tigers.

LHP Derek Holland will start the series finale after initially being moved to the bullpen over the weekend. Holland, initially bumped from the rotation following the return of right-hander Colby Lewis, has made 18 starts this season. He was poised to piggyback RHP A.J. Griffin on Tuesday night but will instead replace RHP Yu Darvish.