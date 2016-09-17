RHP Tony Barnette, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 4 because of a strained right oblique, won’t pitch again for the Rangers until the final week of the season. Barnette threw off flat ground Friday from 90 feet and said he’s close to getting back on the mound. Barnette is 6-3 with a 2.15 ERA in 51 appearances for the club. “I think we’re getting closer to it, shouldn’t be too far off,” Barnette said.

OF Nomar Mazara continued to show signs of breaking out of a slump. Mazara was in a 0-for-10 funk before going 2-for-4 Wednesday. He followed that up by going 2-for-2 Friday to raise his average to .273. Mazara. The back-to-back multi-hit games followed a stretch without a multi-hit outing for Mazara that dated back to Aug. 26.

OF Carlos Beltran hit two doubles to give him 535 for his career. That moved him past Lou Gehrig into 38th place on the all-time list. Beltran is hitting .366 in his last 15 games with 15 RBI.

OF Shin-Soo Choo, who has been out since Aug. 15 with a fractured left forearm, is swinging a bat in hopes of playing for the club in the postseason. X-rays show the fracture has healed and Choo could start hitting off a tee this weekend.

LHP Cole Hamels continued his recent struggles Friday. Hamels was charged with six runs in his six innings of work. Over his last four starts, Hamels is now 0-2 with a 10.50 ERA. He’s walked at least three batters in each of those starts. Friday Hamels walked three batters and two of the three came around to score. “Everything that I was really trying to accomplish was there, unfortunately some of the results were not,” Hamels said. “Physically I felt really good I was able to execute pitches, but sometimes you get yourself in a situation and I did. The walks definitely hurt me again. That’s about four games in a row where walks have really been the deciding factor on hammering on what I was able to go out and what I was able to go do.”

3B Adrian Beltre moved up the career leaderboard with his RBI double in the sixth inning Friday. The double gave 2,928 career hits, which moved him past Hall of Famer Al Simmons on the all-time hit list. Beltre is now 38th on the list, two behind Rogers Hornsby.