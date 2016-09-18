RHP Yu Darvish matched his career high as he was charged with seven earned runs in five innings. The only other time Darvish allowed seven earned runs in a game was Aug. 1, 2012, against the Los Angeles Angels. Darvish struck out eight but also walked four. He's now 2-9 for his career against Oakland with a 5.07 ERA. "I just didn't pitch well today," Darvish said. "Even when I struggle I've got to try to give team a chance to win. I couldn't do that. It's just a bad day."

DH Carlos Beltran went 2-for-3 and now has multiple-hit games in two straight games and eight of his last 14 starts. Beltran is hitting .351 in September and .378 in his last 19 games.

OF Shin-Soo Choo took 40 swings with a bat in his bid to return from a fractured left forearm. Choo said he's 10 days ahead of schedule, which was originally targeted at Oct. 14. He thinks he'll have a chance to play in the postseason.

DH Prince Fielder, who announced last month that he wouldn't play again because of his neck problems, made his return to the club Saturday. Fielder was in the clubhouse, at batting practice and on the bench during the game. Fielder plans to remain with the team until they clinch the American League West. He was given a standing ovation by the Texas fans during the game. "Prince is as much a part of this team as anybody out there," Texas manager Jeff Banister said.

OF Carlos Gomez hit his sixth homer since joining the Rangers in the bottom of the sixth inning. The homer came in his 72nd at-bat with Texas. Gomez had five homers in 364 at-bats with Houston this season. Gomez has now homered in consecutive games for the first time since last September when he played with the Astros.