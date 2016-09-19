OF Delino DeShields drew his first start since Sept. 9 and responded with an RBI single. Since getting that Sept. 9 start, DeShields had just one plate appearance. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored. He has just four RBIs since the start of August.

LHP Michael Roth was sent outright to Triple-A Round Rock. Roth was designated for assignment last Sunday. A former member of the Los Angeles Angels, Roth appeared in just one game for the Rangers this year. The left-hander allowed six runs on 10 hits, including three home runs, in 3 2/3 innings of relief July 4 against the Boston Red Sox. Roth spent most of the season at Triple-A Round Rock, where he went 11-5 with a 2.97 earned-run average in 28 games, 23 of them starts.

RHP Colby Lewis took the loss Sunday as he struggled with his command. Lewis walked a season-high five batters, his most since Sept. 25, 2014. Lewis was charged with only two runs in his second start back since missing two months with a strained right lat. He knows he has to be sharper down the stretch than he was Sunday. "I've got to go out there, I'm on the big-league stage," Lewis said. "We've got a responsibility to do regardless of the situation. I didn't make the pitches when I need to. A leadoff walk in the sixth, and a couple of more. If I did my job, we're having a different conversation."

DH Prince Fielder said he plans to be with the team throughout the postseason if they make it. Fielder, who was forced to quit playing last month because of a neck injury, is on the disabled list and eligible to be on the bench during games. "I'm just coming here to hang out with the guys," Fielder said. "I'm just here supporting my teammates really. That's all I'm doing. I'm trying to have fun and trying to enjoy it."

OF Carlos Gomez had two of the seven Texas hits, his second-straight game with two hits for Texas. Gomez completed the series by going 5-for-12 with two homers as he had hits in each of the three games. He's now reached safely in eight straight games and has reached safely in 16 of his last 17 starts.

OF Ian Desmond had an RBI single in the third inning, which snapped an RBI drought of seven games. Desmond, who went 1-for-3 and is now 4-for-his-last-24, was in the second-longest RBI drought of the season. He had no RBIs in the first 10 games of the season.