RHP Tony Barnette, out the last two weeks with a strained muscle in his left rib cage, reported Monday that he was fine after a strenuous flat-ground throwing session Sunday. He wants to throw lightly off the mound by Wednesday and have a bullpen session this weekend in Oakland.

LHP Martin Perez exited the game with the game tied 2-2 after seven innings. He has logged a quality start in four straight games, compiling a 2.13 ERA. He did not issue a walk for the second time in his last four starts and third time overall in 2016.

1B Mitch Moreland was ejected for the first time in his career after striking out to end the fourth inning. Moreland exchanged words with home-plate umpire Kerwin Danley on his way back to the dugout after a called strike three and was tossed.

RHP A.J. Griffin (7-4, 4.78) is slated to make his 22nd start Tuesday night in the middle installment of this three-game series. The club has won three of four and seven of Griffin's last 10 starts since July 24. He will be working on extended six-days' rest after a no-decision in the Rangers' come-from-behind, 3-2 victory Sept. 13 at Houston. He went seven innings, allowing four hits and two runs. Griffin has gone 3-3, 5.96 ERA over his last eight starts to raise his season ERA from 3.99 to 4.78.

OF Shin-Soo Choo (fractured foreman) could return to the club as early as the start of the postseason. Choo was expected to be out eight weeks after surgery on Aug. 17. His progress could accelerate that timetable. Choo may travel with the team to Oakland this weekend and start taking regular batting practice. The Rangers likely won't start the postseason until Oct. 6 in the ALDS.

3B Adrian Beltre reached 2,931 career hits with a pair of hits Monday, passing Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby to move into 37th place on the all-time list. He has multiple hits in five straight vs. the Angels, batting .524 (11-21) in that stretch.

LHP Derek Holland will start Wednesday in the finale against the Angels. The first two starters for the Oakland series opening Friday will be LHP Cole Hamels and RHP Yu Darvish.

CF Ian Desmond drove in the winning run with a single in the ninth Monday, his sixth career game-ending RBI (last 6/24/15 vs. Atlanta with the Nationals). He recorded his first 3-hit effort since July 20 at the LA Angels. He has a team-high 55 multi-hit games and established a career high with his 169th hit of the season in the first inning.