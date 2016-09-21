OF Nomar Mazara hit his 20th homer of the season in the fourth inning Tuesday to turn a 3-2 Texas deficit into a 4-3 lead. He has hit five of his 20 homers against the Angels. He has gone deep in each of first two games of this series and has home runs in four straight games in Arlington vs. the Angels. Mazara is just the fourth rookie with a 20 homers for the Rangers.

RHP A.J. Griffin was charged with three runs in 1 2/3 innings before his exit Tuesday. He had an 0-1 count on Mike Trout with two on and two outs in the second inning, but he finished his night by throwing 12 consecutive balls. It matched the shortest start of his career.

OF Carlos Gomez had three hits Tuesday, his most in a Texas uniform and matching his season high done three times with Houston. He now has multiple hits in four straight games, matching the longest streak of his career. He has reached in 10 straight and 18 of last 19 starts, batting .338 (23 of 68) since Aug. 30.

LHP Derek Holland (7-8, 4.93 ERA) is scheduled to make his 20th start of the season in Wednesday's series finale. He made three straight quality starts after returning from a two-month stint on the DL, but he is 0-2 with an 8.38 ERA in his last two starts. The .395/.447/.674/1.121 opponent slash line in the last two games has helped raise his ERA from 4.57 to 4.93. Holland allowed hits to five of the first 10 batters in his last outing, Sept. 14 against Houston.