LHP Andrew Faulkner was recalled Friday from Triple-A Round Rock and was added to the roster. Faulkner. Faulkner has made eight appearances with a 7.94 ERA this season for Texas. Last year, he made 11 relief appearances for Texas and had a 2.79 ERA. He was 5-3 with a 3.97 ERA in 41 games for Round Rock. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Faulkner had been "throwing the ball well" at the team's complex in Surprise, Ariz., and will give manager Jeff Banister another good option out of the bullpen.

LHP James Jones was signed to a 2017 minor league contract. The Rangers acquired him from Seattle in November 2015 and he was converted midway through this season from an outfielder to a pitcher. Jones had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on Aug. 24.

Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo (fractured left forearm) took batting practice Friday and said he hopes to return to action during the Rangers' final regular-season series against Tampa Bay on Sept. 30-Oct.2. "It is possible if everything goes really well," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. Manager Jeff Banister watched Choo take batting practice Friday in Oakland. "I thought he swung the bat OK," Banister said. "Found the barrel a number of times. Seemed to come off his bat OK. We'd like to get him back for the last series. Obviously he needs the trainers and doctors to be able to check off on him on the health. Physically, I believe a guy like him, he's an on-base guy, the rhythm and timing it wouldn't take long to find it, but it's the health of it and being able to do it daily is probably more important to me than anything else."

LHP Cole Hamels (15-5) allowed six hits over seven shutout innings Friday night in a 3-0 victory against the Oakland A's. Hamels struck out seven and walked two as the Rangers clinched the American League West crown. He won for the first time since Aug. 25 against Cleveland. Hamels went 0-1 with a 10.50 ERA in his previous four starts. But he looked ready for the postseason in a rematch against the A's and right-hander Kendall Graveman, seven days after allowing six runs over six innings and getting a no-decision in a 7-6 Rangers win in Arlington. "There's still a few things I need to work on, but I felt confident I was closer to where I want to be where I know I can go out and make pitches," Hamels said. "You're always kind of trying to work towards something, you're always trying to strive to be better. It's just something where you want to be at your best in the big moments, and I know the big moments are coming."

3B Adrian Beltre hit his 31st home run of the season Friday fight, a two-run shot in the seventh inning of a 3-0 victory against the Oakland A's that clinched the American League West title for Texas. Beltre crushed RHP Kendall Graveman's first pitch over the left field fence. Graveman had a perfect game through six innings before giving up three runs in the seventh. "He was throwing the ball really well," Beltre said of Graveman. "His fastball was moving really well. He got us off-balanced for about six innings. We got lucky. We got a couple of balls that found some holes. We scored just when we needed to win the ball game." Beltre said he hit a slider over the fence. "Which I think was the first slider he threw the whole game," Beltre said. "I was not suspecting that pitch, but he left it right over the plate. I was lucky enough to put a good swing on it."

RHP Jeremy Jeffress, who spent over three weeks at a rehab clinic following his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol, was cleared by Major League Baseball from the restricted list and rejoined his teammates on Friday in Oakland. There is no timetable yet for the reliever to appear in a game. "Glad to be back, glad to be back," said Jeffress. "Walking through that clubhouse was a great feeling. To all my fans, to my teammates, I just want to apologize to them. I made a big mistake. I regret it deeply. from the bottom of my heart. I just want to move forward from this. I'm still a sick man. I'm still working on my treatment. Coming from the program I just came from has made me a better person, a wiser person." The Rangers acquired Jeffress from Milwaukee on Aug. 2 as part of the trade for C Jonathan Lucroy. He had a 4.00 ERA in nine relief appearances over nine innings for the Rangers. He went 2-2 with a 2.22 ERA in 47 relief appearances for Milwaukee this season. For his career, he's 11-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 28 saves in 207 games, all in relief. Jeffress was able to pitch on his own in gym during his rehab stint, throwing into mats on the wall, but it's not known when he'll be ready to pitch again for the Rangers. "Throwing inside in a gym is a little different than throwing to a catcher," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "I don't want to diminish the fact that this is an extremely hard league to play in and when you've been down for a while, it does take time to get ramped up and get back up to major league caliber, major league speed."

OF Carlos Gomez broke up A's RHP Kendall Graveman's perfect game with an infield single leading off the seventh inning of a 3-0 victory Friday night. Gomez beat out SS Marcus Semien's long throw from the hole and ignited a three-run rally. Gomez is batting .355 (11-for-31) over his past seven games.