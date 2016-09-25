LF Jared Hoying went 2-for-4 with the first two doubles of his career Saturday in a 5-0 victory against Oakland. Hoying doubled with one out and scored in the second inning. He doubled in the ninth and scored. The two hits matched his career high.

RHP Tony Barnette (left oblique strain) pitched to hitters before Saturday's game against Oakland and will likely pitch in relief early next week, Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. Barnette hasn't pitched since Sept. 4. "I'm ready to roll and feeling good," Barnette said. "I'm ready to compete again." Barnette is 6-3 with a 2.15 ERA in 51 relief appearances this year. "We'll give him a couple days down and see how he feels," Banister said. "If he feels good, the body responds well, we can probably get him into a game sometime in the early part of the week."

RHP Yu Darvish (6-5) allowed two hits while striking out nine and walking one over seven shutout innings in a 5-0 victory against Oakland on Saturday, one week after giving up seven runs in an 11-2 loss to the A's in Arlington. Darvish went 1-2 with a 6.04 ERA in his previous five starts, but looked ready for the postseason Saturday. He matched his season high for innings pitched and season low for hits allowed. Darvish also improved to 3-9 for his career against Oakland and beat the A's at the Coliseum for the first time in five starts, improving to 1-3. "I didn't pitch well against Oakland," Darvish said of his previous start. "I don't have a good history over here. But being here and to pitch well against those guys, that gives me extra confidence going toward the playoffs."

RHP Jeremy Jeffress threw to hitters before Saturday's game against Oakland. Jeffress was reinstated from the restricted list Friday by Major League Baseball after a three-week stint in an rehabilitation clinic after his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Jeffress appears to be on a faster track back than manager Jeff Banister initially expected. "After he threw yesterday we talked to him," Banister said. "This is something he felt like he could do and wanted to do. We got him out there today, facing some hitters. Very minimal pitches, though. I think maybe 12 to 15 pitches total and that's it."

SS Elvis Andrus hit a pair of two-run homers Saturday in a 5-0 victory against Oakland for the first multi-homer game in his 1,216-game career. He hit a two-run shot with one out in the second inning and a two-run blast with two outs in the sixth, both off A's rookie right-hander Raul Alcantara. Andrus set a single-season career high for home runs with eight, passing his previous mark of seven in 2015. He also tied his career high for RBIs in a game with four.

LHP Derek Holland was moved from the rotation to the bullpen Saturday. He has started 20 games this season and has made three appearances in relief since 2011. Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that using Holland as a reliever in the playoffs is a possibility. "Yes, we're going to take a look at it and see what it looks like, see how Derek responds in the bullpen," Banister said. Holland is 7-9 with a 5.04 ERA this season.