FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 27, 2016 / 3:22 AM / a year ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Martin Perez looks to continue a nice run when he opens a six-game homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Perez has thrown four consecutive quality starts, allowing just six earned runs in 25 1/3 innings, while going 2-0 and lowering his season ERA from 4.45 to 4.14. He has never faced the Brewers in his career.

RHP Colby Lewis continued to struggle since coming off the disabled list earlier this month in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Lewis couldn't get out of the second inning, during which the A's did all their scoring on six hits. Lewis has now allowed 13 earned runs in 12 innings (9.75) in three starts since being reinstated from the DL.

3B Adrian Beltre recorded a pair of hits Sunday, giving him 2,936 in his career and allowing him to break a tie with LF Barry Bonds for 35th place on the all-time hits list. One of Beltre's hits was his 32nd home run of the season, the only run the Rangers scored in their 7-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

C Jonathan Lucroy contributed a double to the Rangers' five-hit total in their 7-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. The acquisition from Milwaukee at the trade deadline is now hitting .320 (24-for-75) in his last 23 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.