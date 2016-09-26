LHP Martin Perez looks to continue a nice run when he opens a six-game homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Perez has thrown four consecutive quality starts, allowing just six earned runs in 25 1/3 innings, while going 2-0 and lowering his season ERA from 4.45 to 4.14. He has never faced the Brewers in his career.

RHP Colby Lewis continued to struggle since coming off the disabled list earlier this month in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Lewis couldn't get out of the second inning, during which the A's did all their scoring on six hits. Lewis has now allowed 13 earned runs in 12 innings (9.75) in three starts since being reinstated from the DL.

3B Adrian Beltre recorded a pair of hits Sunday, giving him 2,936 in his career and allowing him to break a tie with LF Barry Bonds for 35th place on the all-time hits list. One of Beltre's hits was his 32nd home run of the season, the only run the Rangers scored in their 7-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

C Jonathan Lucroy contributed a double to the Rangers' five-hit total in their 7-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. The acquisition from Milwaukee at the trade deadline is now hitting .320 (24-for-75) in his last 23 games.