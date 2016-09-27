RHP Tony Barnette was available against Milwaukee on Monday night after a long absence. He was sidelined with a strained oblique.

RHP Tony Barnette was available Monday after being out since Sept. 4 with a strained oblique. The return added bullpen depth and gives Barnette about a week to get ready for the postseason.

RHP A.J. Griffin (7-4, 4.94) is slated to make his 23rd start Tuesday night in the middle installment of this three-game series. The club has won four of five and eight of Griffin's last 11 starts since July 24. He will be working on extended six-days' rest after a no-decision in the Rangers' 5-4 win Sept. 20 against the Angels. Griffin matched the shortest outing of his career by lasting just 1 2/3 innings and allowing three earned runs. He has gone 3-3, 6.32 ERA over his last nine starts to raise his season ERA from 3.99 to 4.94. Has a no-decision in one career start vs. the Brewers back in 2013.

OF Shin-Soo Choo, currently on the disabled list after suffering a left forearm fracture, played for the Rangers' instructional league squad Monday against the White Sox. He played seven innings in right field and batted in every inning, going 3-for-5 with a double and two walks. Choo could return for the last series of the season starting Friday.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress pitched for the first time Monday after spending time in a substance-abuse treatment facility in Houston. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Dallas on Aug. 26. Jeffress retired all four batters he faced. "It's just like a debut," he said. "It really made me appreciate a lot of things, a lot of things I want to see in myself."