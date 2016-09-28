RHP Tony Barnette pitched Tuesday for the first time since Sept. 4 due to a left oblique strain. He struck out two and allowed two hits (no runs) in one inning. Manager Jeff Banister gave Barnette 48 hours of rest after throwing batting practice Saturday. "Obviously, I want to compete," Barnette said. "I want to keep the competitive juices flowing, but I don't think I've lost anything."

OF Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-5 with two singles and a stolen base in an instructional league game Tuesday. He also drew a walk, was hit by a pitch and played seven innings in right field. He's expected to play all nine innings Wednesday and should rejoin the Rangers on Friday.

LHP Cole Hamels (15-5, 3.30 ERA) is scheduled to make his 32nd and last start of the season Wednesday. He needs 6 1/3 innings to reach 200 for the eighth time in his career. His 15 wins are tied for the second-most in his career (17 in 2012, 15 in 2007). He needs six strikeouts to crack 200 for a fifth time in his career.

SS Elvis Andrus is on pace to become the fourth shortstop in franchise history to hit .300. Andrus is hitting .302, including .357 in September. Andrus is trying to join Michael Young, Alex Rodriguez and Scott Fletcher as .300-hitting shortstops. "That's a mark I always wanted to reach and believed I could do it, I believed I could be a .300 hitter," Andrus said. "The way I prepared in the offseason and all the work I've been putting up trying to be consistent this year and it's paid off, so it will mean a lot for sure."