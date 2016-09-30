RHP Yu Darvish (6-5, 3.53) is slated to make his 17th and final start of the regular season in Friday's series opener vs. Tampa Bay in Arlington to begin the final regular season series.. He has whiffed 30.8 percent of batters faced (101 of 328) since the All-Star break, the second-highest in AL and fourth in the majors. Darvish earned the win Sept. 24 in Oakland, a Rangers 5-0 victory. He worked seven innings, allowed two hits and struck out nine.

OF/DH Carlos Beltran stole his first base in two years Tuesday, and also made a diving catch in right field. The 39-year-old nine-time All-Star will likely get significant time in the field in the postseason, which manager Jeff Banister believes is a good thing for Beltran. "That gives him a certain energy," Banister said. "It keeps the body fresh, keeps the body live."

OF Shin-Soo Choo, currently on the disabled list after suffering a left forearm fracture, played for the Rangers' instructional league squad in Arizona for a third straight day. He played against a team of minor league players from Korea, and went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.

LHP Cole Hamels has reached at least 200 innings for the seventh consecutive year, the longest current streak in baseball. He also reached 200 exactly strikeouts by punching out six Brewers. He worked seven innings and allowed five runs (three earned) for his 22nd quality start of the season.

OF Carlos Gomez hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth Wednesday against Milwaukee to cap the Rangers' four-run frame. It was just his second career go-ahead homer in the eighth or later. He has three RBI in consecutive games for the first time in his career. Gomez has four home runs and 12 RBI in the last 11 games.