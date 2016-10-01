RHP Yu Darvish struck out Brad Miller in the sixth inning for his 10th strikeout in Friday's game. He finished with a season-high 12, and he's fourth in the majors in 10-strikeout games since the start of 2012. Only Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale have reached double figures more during that span. Darvish has made just 16 starts since August 2014. He reached 28 10-strikeout games in 100 starts. The only other player to have more in his first 100 starts was Dwight Gooden (31). "I've had pretty good results lately and think I'm in a good position now," Darvish said.

2B Rougned Odor took sole possession of the team lead in homers with his solo shot in the sixth inning. That homer gave him 33, one ahead of Adrian Beltre. He also has hit 32 homers as a second baseman. The only second baseman to have more in club history was Alfonso Soriano, who hit 35 at second in 2005.

OF Shin-Soo Choo was activated from the disabled list Friday after being out since Aug. 16 with a fractured left forearm. Choo started and went 1-for-4 as he hopes to show in the final three games that he can help the club in the postseason. "That's not my decision," Choo said. "My job is to stay healthy and be ready to play every day. They make the decision. I'm just looking to stay healthy."

3B Adrian Beltre had an RBI single in the first inning on Friday night and now has RBIs in three straight games and five out of his last six. His 104 RBIs are the most by a Texas player since Josh Hamilton had 128 in 2012.

SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to five games with his second-inning single on Friday night. Andrus, who went 1-for-3, is now nine for his last 18 and has raised his average from .297 to .304. That has put him in the top 10 in the American League in batting. Andrus has never finished a season with a batting average higher than .286 (2012).