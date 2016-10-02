C Robinson Chirinos continued to show his extra-base prowess Saturday. After getting robbed by Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier of an extra-base hit in the third inning, Chirinos got the Rangers on the board with a solo homer to center in the sixth. Six of his last nine hits have gone for extra bases. The homer, the ninth of the season for Chirinos, was his first at Globe Life Park.

2B Rougned Odor exited the game after grounding into a fielder's choice in the fourth inning. Odor hurt his left leg in the third inning when he took a liner off it. He was checked by the team trainers but remained in the game until his at-bat. Hanser Alberto replaced Odor at second base. Texas manager Jeff Banister said Odor was fine. "He was coming out after two at-bats anyway," Banister said. "He didn't come out because of the ball going off the shin or anything like that."

3B Joey Gallo struck out in all three of his at-bats and has struck out in 12-straight at-bats. Gallo homered in his first at-bat with Texas but has struck out in 18 of his next 23.

RHP Colby Lewis allowed four unearned runs in 6 1/3 innings and said he felt good about the outing. "I felt stronger as I kind of worked through the middle innings," he said. "Even there into the seventh I still felt like my stuff was sharp. I was still making pitches down in the zone. I didn't feel like I was fatigued in any form. I'm looking forward to the next one."

OF Shin-Soo Choo went 0-for-4 in his second game back since returning from a fractured left forearm but said he thinks he's in good enough shape at the plate to help the Rangers in the postseason. "I keep seeing pitches and I feel it coming quickly and hopefully I'll be back close to normal," said Choo, who singled in his first at-bat Friday but is hitless in his last seven at-bats.