LHP Alex Claudio notched the second-longest scoreless relief outing in Texas postseason history with his 3 2/3 innings against Toronto. Claudio gave up two hits and walked two. The only longer scoreless outing by a Texas reliever in the postseason was Scott Feldman's 4 1/3 innings in Game 2 of the 2011 American League Championship Series against Detroit.

DH Carlos Beltran had a single in the seventh inning and has now reached base safely in 48 of his 53 career postseason games. Beltran, who became just the eighth position player to play for at least five postseason clubs, went 1-for-3 against Toronto RHP Marco Estrada. "(Estrada) pitched well," Beltran said. "He locates. He was able to use his changeup and his fastball. He pitched up and down, and basically he kept us off balance and we couldn't put anything together."

LHP Cole Hamels set a career high for runs allowed in a postseason start as he was tagged for seven (six earned) in 3 1/3 innings. Hamels gave up five hits. He hadn't allowed more than five runs in a start (2009 World Series). Over his past seven starts, Hamels has a 7.64 ERA and has given up 46 hits in 35 1/3 innings. "They're a very tough lineup," Hamels said of the Blue Jays. "You have to be very cautious at times. When you make pitches, sometimes you're a little too fine. I might have caught myself a little bit into that."

SS Elvis Andrus extended his postseason hitting streak to nine games with his single in the sixth inning. Andrus went 2-for-3 and is now hitting .405 in his past nine playoff games. His triple in the ninth inning was also his first career postseason triple.