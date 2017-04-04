RHP Tyson Ross came through a simulated game Sunday with no issues. The Rangers will wait until Tuesday to see how Ross, who is covering from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, feels to determine what the next step is. The club hopes he will be available to pitch in May.

LF Jurickson Profar got the start over Delino DeShields and Ryan Rua in the season opener Monday. Texas manager Jeff Banister said he plans to play all three in left in the series against Cleveland. Monday marked just the 13th start for Profar in left field. "I'm ready to play," said Profar, who went 0-for-4. "That's the mindset. I'll be ready whenever they need me."

2B Rougned Odor became just the seventh player in club history to have multiple homers on Opening Day, going deep twice Monday vs. Cleveland. He is the first Texas player to do it since 2000, when both Ivan Rodriguez and Gabe Kapler homered twice in the opener. Odor had been 0-for-7 on Opening Day before Monday.

OF Carlos Gomez reached the club level in left field with his homer in the third inning Monday, becoming just the third player in Globe Life Park history to do so. The last player to do it was Seattle's Nelson Cruz on April 29, 2015. Gomez is the first Texas player to do so since Cruz managed it with the Rangers on May 14, 2012. Gomez finished 1-for-4 in the season opener vs. Cleveland.

SS Elvis Andrus had a double and triple, giving him five multiple extra-base-hit games since the start of 2016. Four of those have come since the start of September 2016. Andrus has hit safely in 54 of his 58 career games against the Indians.

RHP Andrew Cashner will throw a simulated game Wednesday. He is on the disabled list because of right biceps soreness. After the simulated game, Cashner likely will begin a rehab assignment.