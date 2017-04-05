RHP Jose Leclerc was a bright spot out of the Texas bullpen. He retired all six batters. Leclerc has now not allowed a run in eight outings with Texas dating to 2016.

LHP Martin Perez struggled in the first two innings before holding Cleveland hitters to 0 for 11 with a walk. Perez knows he has to be more consistent from the start to have success. "During the game, I just need to just pitch," Perez said. "I don't like to think too much because I don't do my job. If I do that adjustment all season, I'll be good and I'm going to help the team."

RHP Tyson Ross threw a bullpen before Tuesday's game. Ross, who is returning from October surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome, says he's trending toward a simulated game. "I'm doing well but still have a long way to go," he said.

OF Nomar Mazara has multi-hit games in each of his first two outings. Mazara has singled and doubled in both games, continuing a trend of hot Aprils for him. Last year Mazara hit .333 in April after getting called up to the majors.

3B Joey Gallo ended his 0-for-25 drought with the Rangers in style. Gallo had one hit in 25 at-bats with Texas last year and opened the season with an 0-for-3 Monday. Tuesday he launched a two-run homer deep to right field in the second inning. He finished with two hits, but the 442-foot homer stood out. "It felt pretty good," Gallo said. "I don't really know how far it went or anything, but it did feel good off the bat."

3B Adrian Beltre will hit in a simulated game Wednesday. Beltre is on the disabled list with right calf tightness.

RHP Andrew Cashner will pitch in a simulated game Wednesday. Cashner last pitched in a game Friday when he threw three innings in an exhibition game against Kansas City. If all goes well in the sim game, he'll head on a rehab assignment. Cashner is on the disabled list with right biceps soreness.