RHP Tyson Ross, who is on the disabled list while recovering from surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, threw 45 pitches in an extended spring training game in Surprise, Ariz. Ross is slated to throw four innings or 60 pitches on April 12.

OF Nomar Mazara set a career high in RBIs in a game with six. The only other Rangers player to have at least six RBIs in a game since start of 2013 was J.P. Arencibia, who had seven in a game in 2014. Mazara already has nine RBIs, which is two more than he had all of last April when he was the American League rookie of the month. "If I don't need to swing at the first pitch, I'm going to take it for sure," Mazara said. "If it's my pitch, I'm going to swing. I'm not using my body as much. Trying to stay back on the ball and seeing the pitches better. Every time I swing I'm trying to hit the barrel."

2B Rougnd Odor hit his third homer of the season with a two-run shot to right in the first inning on Friday night. That gave Odor three homers, which matched his total for the month of April in 2016.

RHP Alex Claudio had the third-longest outing of his career as he pitched 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball to pick up the win on Friday night. It was the second-longest scoreless outing of his career. While Claudio may have come in early in the game in the fourth inning, he was ready. "I'm always getting ready after the third inning, usually that's my routine," Claudio said. "I never know what's going to happen so I stretch myself to get my blood going. That's the way I prepare."

DH Carlos Beltran's seventh-inning, run-scoring double produced his 1,537th career RBI, which tied him with the legendary Joe DiMaggio for 49th on the major league list. Beltran, who has played in parts of 20 major league seasons, also ranks 38th all time in doubles.

RHP A.J. Griffin struggled in his Friday start and was exited after a bizarre play in the fourth inning. Oakland's Yonder Alonso singled to right and Nomar Mazara's wild throw sent Griffin sliding to the ground. He sustained mild abrasions to both knees and his right palm. He also allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings and didn't factor in the decision. Griffin said he thinks he'll be able to make his next start.

3B Adrian Beltre, who is on the disabled list with right calf tightness, took batting practice Friday. The club will wait until Saturday to see how he feels before deciding on a return from the disabled list. Beltre is eligible to come off the DL on Sunday.