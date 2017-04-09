RHP Michael Hauschild, a Rule 5 pick, made his major league debut in the ninth inning. Hauschild, who was selected from Houston in the offseason, became the last player on the Opening Day roster to make an appearance for Texas. He allowed a run on two hits.

LHP Martin Perez plans to work quicker in his start Sunday than he did in his first start of the season. Perez struggled early in his start against Cleveland, allowing three runs in the first two innings. But he didn't allow another run over his final three frames and believes his tempo impacted that. "I think when I have a better tempo it is good for me and it's good for my teammates," Perez said.

OF Nomar Mazara had his four-game streak of multi-hit games snapped at four as he went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. It was the longest streak to open the season by a Texas player since Nelson Cruz had multi-hit games in the first four games of the 2013 season.

RHP Yu Darvish allowed one run in six innings. It marked the seventh time in the last five seasons that a Texas pitcher has lost when allowing only one run in six-plus innings. Darvish has five of those seven losses. He did so with the same plan he had in his opening-day loss. "I had the same approach on the opening day, too," he said. "I don't want to go on their pace. I just want to go out there and pitch on my own rhythm and not their pace. That was my focus today."

RHP A.J. Griffin played catch Saturday and is optimistic the abrasions on his right hand won't keep him from making his Wednesday start. Griffin will know more after his bullpen Sunday. "They're scraped up a little bit, but normal," Griffin said. "Most baseball players have scraped up knees all the time, real baseball players. I feel pretty confident about it. I don't foresee it being an issue really."

3B Adrian Beltre is eligible to come off the disabled list Sunday from his right calf tightness but no decision has been made if that will be the case. "Adrian went out today and took some live BP off a couple of minor league pitchers," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "He took an extended ground-ball session. He came inside to get some more treatment. We're going to let him get some treatment and then we'll huddle up with the medical staff and him and we'll make our plans going forward after that."

RHP Andrew Cashner has had his rehab start moved from Double-A Frisco to extended spring training Monday in Surprise, Ariz. The move was made because of the chance for inclement weather in the Metroplex. Cashner is slated to throw five innings as he rehabs from right biceps soreness.