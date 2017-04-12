RHP Sam Dyson was tagged with his second blown save of the season when he gave up three runs in the bottom of the ninth to the Angels, who then won in the 10th. Dyson has been so bad, his ninth-inning Tuesday actually improved his ERA from 36.00 to 33.00. Manager Jeff Banister said he might have to rearrange the back end of his bullpen. "As these things continue to mount, there's definitely concern," Banister said. "We've got to find a way to get that third out when we have leads. ... We'll consider all our options. We can't continue to lose baseball games in this manner when we have the lead."

3B Joey Gallo has started all seven of the Rangers' games in place of the injured Adrian Beltre. Gallo is hitting just .174 (4-for-23), but his seven RBIs rank second on the team. He had a career-best five-RBI game on Sunday against Oakland.

RHP A.J. Griffin will start Wednesday against the Angels. Griffin is coming off a no-decision in his first start of the season, despite getting eight runs of support. Griffin lasted just 3 1/3 innings in the start against Oakland, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks. He is 3-2 with a 4.23 ERA in eight starts against the Angels.

LHP Cole Hamels gave up one run and four hits in seven innings, leaving the game against the Angels with a 5-1 lead. The bullpen, however, blew the lead and Hamels wound up with his second no-decision in two starts. "The only damage was the home run," Rangers manager Jeff Bannister said of Jefry Marte's homer off Hamels in the seventh. "He was able to make pitches, get the two double-play balls when he needed it. I like what we saw from Cole tonight."

3B Adrian Beltre suffered a setback in his attempted return from a strained right calf muscle. Beltre began the season on the disabled list but was eligible to be activated on Sunday. He tested his calf by running the bases on Saturday, but he felt discomfort in a different part of his calf. He had an MRI exam on Monday that confirmed the strain. There is no timetable for his return.