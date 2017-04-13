RHP Yu Darvish will start Thursday against the Angels. He is winless in his first two outings of the season for the first time in his major league career, the victim of a blown save in one of his starts, and a lack of run support in the other. Darvish is 7-2 with a 3.78 ERA in 13 career starts against the Angels.

RHP Nick Martinez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock Wednesday to bolster the Rangers' beleaguered bullpen, but he might be called upon to start Saturday's game at Seattle. Martinez made one start for the Express, getting the victory after throwing two-hit ball over five innings.

RHP A.J. Griffin earned his first win of the season with six solid innings against the Angels on Wednesday. He gave up three runs on four hits and one walk. The Angels got a couple sacrifice flies off Griffin in the second inning before Mike Trout homered in the third. "I'm just glad it didn't hit me, I heard it going over my head and it was going pretty fast," Griffin said of Trout's homer. "He's fun to face, he shoots me a smile once in a while when I throw a good pitch, and sometimes he hits the ball hard off me. He's a good ballplayer and it's fun to battle against him."

RHP Matt Bush was sent back to Texas on Wednesday to have his ailing right shoulder examined. Bush was not placed on the disabled list and is expected to rejoin the club later this week in Seattle, but that could change pending the results of the exam. Bush, who has a 4.91 ERA in three appearances, had similar shoulder problems last season.