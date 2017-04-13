FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 14, 2017 / 12:27 AM / 4 months ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Yu Darvish will start Thursday against the Angels. He is winless in his first two outings of the season for the first time in his major league career, the victim of a blown save in one of his starts, and a lack of run support in the other. Darvish is 7-2 with a 3.78 ERA in 13 career starts against the Angels.

RHP Nick Martinez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock Wednesday to bolster the Rangers' beleaguered bullpen, but he might be called upon to start Saturday's game at Seattle. Martinez made one start for the Express, getting the victory after throwing two-hit ball over five innings.

RHP A.J. Griffin earned his first win of the season with six solid innings against the Angels on Wednesday. He gave up three runs on four hits and one walk. The Angels got a couple sacrifice flies off Griffin in the second inning before Mike Trout homered in the third. "I'm just glad it didn't hit me, I heard it going over my head and it was going pretty fast," Griffin said of Trout's homer. "He's fun to face, he shoots me a smile once in a while when I throw a good pitch, and sometimes he hits the ball hard off me. He's a good ballplayer and it's fun to battle against him."

RHP Matt Bush was sent back to Texas on Wednesday to have his ailing right shoulder examined. Bush was not placed on the disabled list and is expected to rejoin the club later this week in Seattle, but that could change pending the results of the exam. Bush, who has a 4.91 ERA in three appearances, had similar shoulder problems last season.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.