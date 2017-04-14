LHP Martin Perez will start Friday against the Mariners. Perez is matched up against Seattle starter and fellow Venezuelan Felix Hernandez, the fourth time they will have faced each other. Perez has dominated the head-to-head matchup, going 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA in those three games. Perez has pitched well against the Mariners in general, going 5-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 12 career games (10 starts).

C Robinson Chirinos made the most of his third start of the season, getting two hits, driving in three runs and scoring twice in the Rangers' 8-3 win Thursday. Chirinos also called a good game from behind the plate, as RHP Yu Darvish and RHP Mike Hauschild combined on a seven-hitter.

RHP Yu Darvish struck out 10 while shutting out the Angels on five hits over seven innings in the Rangers' 8-3 win on Thursday. Darvish mixed his pitches well and kept the Angels hitters off balance all afternoon. He struck out two batters in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, and he retired the side in order in the fourth and seventh innings. "This is exactly what Yu needs to do when he goes out there," manager Jeff Banister said. "He's got to pound the strike zone because he's got swing-and-miss stuff. He's got to get ahead, and he got ahead early today. He didn't have a lot of 0-2 counts but was able to get enough with the swing-and-miss. And I think the up-and-down game with the fastball played well for him."

SS Elvis Andrus is experiencing a rare power surge to start the season. Last season Andrus hit eight home runs, a career best in his eight seasons. But he hit homers in each of the first two games of the series against the Angels, marking the first time he has homered in consecutive games. He has three homers overall, joining Alex Rodriguez as the only Rangers shortstops to hit as many in the first eight games.