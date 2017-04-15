RHP Luke Jackson was recalled from Triple-A on Friday. He made one start for Gwinnett, allowing four hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings, but will be used out of the bullpen with the Braves. Jackson was acquired from Texas during the winter after making eight relief appearances for the Rangers in 2016 after seven in 2015.

LHP Martin Perez lost his command at times in his latest start but came away with just one earned run allowed in five innings on Friday. Perez allowed six hits and four runs and was not involved in the decision.

RF Nomar Mazara drove in the Rangers' first run with an RBI single in the sixth inning on Friday. Mazara tied the score 1-1 when he drove in Jurickson Profar from third base with a two-out single to center field.

3B Joey Gallo provided the Rangers' first hit with a towering double in the third inning on Friday, but that was all the offense that the rookie could manage. He went 1-for-3 and is hitting .219 this season.

SS Elvis Andrus had two singles in the Rangers' 2-1 loss to Seattle on Friday and early scored the winning run. Andrus' second single came with two outs in the ninth, then he moved to third base on a stolen base and wild pitch. But Andrus ended up getting stranded on Jonathan Lucroy's game-ending groundout.

RHP Andrew Cashner is the frontrunner to be on the mound when Saturday's game at Seattle begins, but the Rangers weren't making any official announcements Friday. Manager Jeff Banister said earlier in the week that Cashner was likely to be activated from the disabled list to make the start but that the team was waiting to make the announcement in case there was an injury setback. Banister added that RHP Nick Martinez was a secondary option should Cashner not be available.